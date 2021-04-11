For more than a year, COVID-19 has dominated headlines as it has steadily killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Behind the scenes, another deadly illness, already worsening dramatically in recent years, has spread like wildfire during lockdown. Kansas City PBS shines a light on this continued threat with The Hidden Pandemic, a documentary focusing on the lives of Kansas Citians navigating mental illness. Through personal interviews with patients and the health care professionals who treat them, The Hidden Pandemic uncovers challenges faced on the journey to improving and maintaining mental health.
Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Michael Price heads into homes and through doctor’s office doors to capture local stories of mental illness. We will hear from a farmer, a fire chief, a psychiatric nurse, a college student, an IT expert, and many others, all of whom refuse to let their mental illness define who they are and dictate their futures.
Americans are told that a return to normalcy is just around the corner as a vaccine for COVID-19 is slowly distributed. Should this normal be accepted even when suicide is in the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States and health care professionals are continually frustrated by a system that in many cases will not allow them to meet their patients' needs?
Immediately following the documentary, news host Nick Haines searches for answers to the provocative questions raised in the film and offers tips and workarounds for navigating a mental health system that's experiencing its own pandemic-related crisis. He's joined by filmmaker Michael Price and some of the metro's leading mental health experts.
Flatland, KCPBS’ digital news source, will explore the issue of mental health through a multimedia reporting series. Beginning March 24, weekly articles and videos will tell the stories of frontline healthcare providers, area educators and members of rural communities.
Need Help Now?
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Call 1-800-273-TALK or Text TALK to 741741 24/7 Connect with a Crisis Counselor who can provide immediate support and additional resources.
Mental Health Information & Resources
How can I find mental health help during lockdown?
COVID-19 has upended our lives and resulted in an unprecedented crisis that affects our mental health. NAMI has a one-stop-shop to help you take care of yourself and your family.
Have you hit a pandemic wall?
Advice and tips on how to cope with pandemic-related stress, depression and anger, plus a guide on how to talk to loved ones when you're worried about their mental health.
Kids and Mental Health
How will you know if your child or teen is experiencing emotional problems? Check out this checklist of warning signs and how you can support your child during this Covid pandemic.
How do I start a conversation with my teen?
Every parent would like to believe that suicide is not relevant to them or their family or friends. The unfortunate truth is that suicide can happen to anyone at anytime.
Mental Health Resources for Youth and Their Families
#ZeroReasonsWhy: Teen Suicide Prevention
Zero Reasons Why is a Community Mobilization and Story Campaign to prevent teen suicide and drive productive conversations to affirm there are zero reasons why suicide is an option. For more information, contact Campaign Public Affairs: PublicAffairs@OverflowStory.com
Speak Up
SPEAK UP Foundation Suicide Prevention Education Awareness for Kids United as Partners Community Outreach Events More Info About The Founders SPEAK UP foundation was created and formed by two families that both suffered a devastating loss due to mental illness ending in suicide.
Get Help Now - The Trevor Project
If you are thinking about suicide and in need of immediate support, please call the TrevorLifeline at or select TrevorChat below to connect with a [...]
Local Mental Health Resources
Kansas City Mental Health Resources
Providing the Kansas City metropolitan area with resources and information about counseling, psychotherapy and other types of behavioral health care.
Mental Health America of the Heartland
If you are in need of support, coping strategies, or even just "reprieve from loneliness and isolation" you can call the Compassionate Ear Warmline at 913-281-2251. This service is available between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily.
Missouri Department of Mental Health
A toll-free hotline connects callers with immediate counseling. The number is 1-800-985-5990. You can also text "TalkWithUs" to 66746. The hotline is free, confidential, and staffed with multilingual service providers.
24-hour access to registered mental health nurses, licensed addiction counselors and recovery coaches. The clinic is still taking walk-ins for stabilization during immediate mental health or substance abuse crises at 1301 North 47th Street in Kansas City, KS, or by phone at 913-956-5620.
Johnson County Mental Health Center (KS)
A gateway to mental health in Johnson County, providing a wide range of mental health and substance abuse services.
Jackson County, MO, Mental Health Services
Mental illness affects more than 30,000 Jackson County citizens of every age, race, religion and income. Here is the help that's available.
Tri-County Mental Health Services
Nationally-recognized behavioral health services supporting Clay, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri.
Wyandot Center
Serving Wyandotte County, KS, Wyandot Center offers a Crisis Clinic during regular business hours as well as a 24-hour crisis line.
Bert Nash Mental Health Center*
Located in Lawrence, KS and serving as one of our region's most comprehensive behavioral health facilities. This facility provides crisis support for adults, children and families regardless of their ability to pay.
*Featured in The Hidden Pandemic
Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition
The Suicide Prevention Coalition was founded in 2012. The group's new webpage provides tips and tools for anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts. In additon, there's help for those coping with suicide loss.